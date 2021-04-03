Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 22:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 31 21 9 1 0 43 94 64
Macon 26 19 4 2 1 41 73 52
Pensacola 28 12 12 2 2 28 81 74
Huntsville 25 11 13 1 0 23 68 77
Birmingham 28 6 17 5 0 17 59 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 4, Macon 2

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-03 23:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?