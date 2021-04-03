Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32
Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43
Bridgeport 13 3 9 1 0 7 27 48
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 22 16 4 1 1 34 71 50
Toronto 18 10 7 0 1 21 59 54
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Stockton 19 8 10 1 0 17 58 60
Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 16 13 2 0 1 27 73 40
Texas 20 10 8 2 0 22 65 67
Grand Rapids 15 8 5 2 0 18 49 42
Iowa 19 7 9 3 0 17 52 74
Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 47
Hershey 18 11 5 2 0 24 57 46
Syracuse 14 8 5 1 0 17 51 40
WB/Scranton 17 6 7 3 1 16 48 58
Rochester 13 6 5 1 1 14 41 47
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 15 3 7 4 1 11 40 59
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 20 17 3 0 0 34 71 41
San Diego 24 14 10 0 0 28 73 71
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60
Ontario 23 8 13 2 0 18 72 89
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56
Tucson 20 7 12 1 0 15 50 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2

Laval 3, Stockton 0

Syracuse 6, Rochester 2

Iowa 4, Texas 0

Henderson 3, Tucson 1

Bakersfield at Colorado, ppd

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Providence at Utica, ppd

Belleville at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

