NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113
N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88
Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95
Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81
Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129
N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96
New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108
Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87
Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101
Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89
Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113
Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119
Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121
Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92
Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 36 24 8 4 52 130 82
Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 112 82
Minnesota 35 22 11 2 46 102 88
Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114
St. Louis 36 16 14 6 38 102 116
San Jose 36 16 16 4 36 102 120
Los Angeles 35 14 15 6 34 96 99
Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93
Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109
Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104
Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115
Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Washington 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Toronto 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Edmonton 3, Calgary 2

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 0

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-03 23:59 GMT+08:00

