All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113 N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88 Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81 Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129 N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96 New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108 Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87 Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101 Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89 Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113 Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119 Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121 Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92 Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 36 24 8 4 52 130 82 Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 112 82 Minnesota 35 22 11 2 46 102 88 Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114 St. Louis 36 16 14 6 38 102 116 San Jose 36 16 16 4 36 102 120 Los Angeles 35 14 15 6 34 96 99 Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93 Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109 Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104 Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115 Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Washington 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Toronto 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Edmonton 3, Calgary 2

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 0

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.