All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|37
|24
|9
|4
|52
|127
|113
|13-4-2
|11-5-2
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|23
|10
|4
|50
|114
|88
|14-1-2
|9-9-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|37
|24
|11
|2
|50
|121
|95
|16-3-1
|8-8-1
|7-2-1
|Boston
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|89
|81
|9-5-2
|9-5-3
|5-4-1
|Philadelphia
|35
|17
|14
|4
|38
|107
|129
|8-7-3
|9-7-1
|4-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|17
|15
|4
|38
|115
|96
|8-6-3
|9-9-1
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|35
|13
|16
|6
|32
|84
|108
|4-11-3
|9-5-3
|5-3-2
|Buffalo
|36
|7
|23
|6
|20
|79
|126
|3-11-4
|4-12-2
|1-7-2
|Tampa Bay
|36
|25
|9
|2
|52
|127
|87
|14-3-0
|11-6-2
|6-4-0
|Florida
|37
|24
|9
|4
|52
|122
|101
|12-4-3
|12-5-1
|6-4-0
|Carolina
|35
|24
|8
|3
|51
|117
|89
|11-1-3
|13-7-0
|6-2-2
|Nashville
|38
|19
|18
|1
|39
|96
|113
|10-8-0
|9-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|38
|17
|16
|5
|39
|109
|119
|10-7-2
|7-9-3
|3-7-0
|Columbus
|38
|14
|16
|8
|36
|96
|121
|7-6-6
|7-10-2
|4-4-2
|Dallas
|34
|12
|12
|10
|34
|95
|92
|7-6-7
|5-6-3
|3-3-4
|Detroit
|38
|12
|21
|5
|29
|82
|122
|9-8-3
|3-13-2
|4-5-1
|Colorado
|36
|24
|8
|4
|52
|130
|82
|16-4-2
|8-4-2
|8-0-2
|Vegas
|35
|24
|9
|2
|50
|112
|82
|14-3-2
|10-6-0
|6-3-1
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|102
|88
|13-3-0
|9-8-2
|6-3-1
|Arizona
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|99
|114
|10-8-3
|7-7-2
|5-4-1
|St. Louis
|36
|16
|14
|6
|38
|102
|116
|4-8-4
|12-6-2
|2-6-2
|San Jose
|36
|16
|16
|4
|36
|102
|120
|7-6-2
|9-10-2
|5-4-1
|Los Angeles
|35
|14
|15
|6
|34
|96
|99
|6-5-4
|8-10-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|38
|11
|21
|6
|28
|85
|127
|5-12-3
|6-9-3
|3-7-0
|Toronto
|37
|24
|10
|3
|51
|121
|93
|12-6-2
|12-4-1
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|38
|23
|14
|1
|47
|125
|109
|13-8-0
|10-6-1
|6-3-1
|Winnipeg
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|121
|104
|10-6-2
|12-7-1
|5-4-1
|Montreal
|33
|16
|8
|9
|41
|108
|88
|7-5-2
|9-3-7
|5-2-3
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Calgary
|38
|16
|19
|3
|35
|98
|115
|9-7-1
|7-12-2
|3-7-0
|Ottawa
|37
|12
|21
|4
|28
|95
|139
|8-7-4
|4-14-0
|3-4-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Washington 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Toronto 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Edmonton 3, Calgary 2
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 0
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.