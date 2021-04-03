Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Monaco beats Metz 4-0 to pressure French league title rivals

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/03 20:57
Monaco beats Metz 4-0 to pressure French league title rivals

PARIS (AP) — Monaco swept aside Metz 4-0 to pressure its French league title rivals ahead of their games later on Saturday.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain was hosting second-place Lille with the sides separated by goal difference and Lyon needed victory at fifth-place Lens to reclaim third spot from Monaco.

Monaco, which has now lost only once in 16 league games, struck a double blow early in the second half.

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas scored a penalty in the 49th minute after forward Stevan Jovetic was fouled, and striker Kevin Volland finished confidently two minutes later from Belgian midfielder Eliot Matazo’s pass.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder was surprisingly left on the bench but came on to notch a fine third when he cut inside a defender and thumped the ball under the crossbar in the 76th.

Ben Yedder was fouled by central defender John Boye and took the penalty to make it 4-0 in the 88th.

In a tight first half, Monaco struggled to break down a well-organized Metz side. Volland came closest when he headed against the post from Aleksandr Golovin's cross in the 33rd.

Metz almost scored near the end of the half, but Monaco goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte made a fine low save to keep out forward Lamine Gueye's shot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-03 22:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?