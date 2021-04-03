Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/03 19:52
Queensland Reds reclaim top spot in Super Rugby Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Prop Taniela Tupou scored a pair of tries Saturday to lead Queensland to a 44-19 win over the Melbourne Rebels, moving the Reds into first place in Super Rugby Australia.

It was the Reds’ sixth consecutive win.

Tupou’s first try came off a maul in the third minute and he scored again in the 17th minute after Queensland captain James O’Connor split the defense and found Tupou in the clear.

“Everyone notices Taniela for his big scrummaging and big runs, but the amount of work he does is second to none,” O’Connor said. “He works tirelessly from sideline to sideline and does our big carries for us."

The Reds led 24-0 after 18 minutes after center Hunter Paisami intercepted a Reece Hodge pass and raced 80 meters for a try.

Updated : 2021-04-03 20:57 GMT+08:00

