Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing

Foreign ministry reports receiving hundreds of messages from leaders, organizations around world

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/03 20:35
Rescue workers remove a part of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in ea...

Rescue workers remove a part of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in ea...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government has thanked friends and allies throughout the world for their support following the deadly train accident that claimed at least 50 lives in the eastern county of Hualien Friday (April 2).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that as of noon on Saturday (April 3), it had received over 600 messages conveying "concern and condolences" from 80 international organizations and countries, including all 15 of Taiwan's diplomatic allies.

The ministry noted that Japan Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Ohashi Mitsuo wrote President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) a sympathetic letter, as did Presidents Mario Abdo and Lionel Aingimea of Taiwanese allies Paraguay and Nauru, respectively.

Many others voiced their sympathies publicly, including Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, who took to Twitter to express "mourning for the deceased and sincere consolation for the injured." Meanwhile, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the railway accident in Taiwan."

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, who led a large delegation of politicians and businesspeople to Taiwan last August, also chimed in on the social media platform. "My thoughts are with you and I believe that many of us will offer a prayer to your country," he wrote.

At 9:28 a.m. on Friday, the start of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday, a Taroko Express train bound for Hualien hit a crane truck believed to have rolled down a hillside onto the tracks moments before the train emerged from the Daqingshui tunnel in Hualien County's Xiulin Township.

A total of 146 were injured, while 50 have been confirmed dead in what was the country's deadliest train accident in seven decades.
train
train accident
TRA
Hualien
derailment
Tomb Sweeping Festival
Qingming Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lowers flag to honor victims of fatal train accident
Taiwan lowers flag to honor victims of fatal train accident
2021/04/03 12:13
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
2021/04/03 10:32
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
2021/04/02 23:31
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
2021/04/02 20:39
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
2021/04/02 17:16

Updated : 2021-04-03 20:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?