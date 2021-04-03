Alexa
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015

Lee was sentenced for violating Anti-Corruption Act by photoshopping images in construction report

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/03 17:38
Crane truck was hit by train after sliding down hillside near construction site at the Daqingshui tunnel in Hualien. 

Crane truck was hit by train after sliding down hillside near construction site at the Daqingshui tunnel in Hualien.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The driver of a crane truck believed to have caused the tragic train accident in eastern Taiwan on Friday (April 2) tried to forge photos in a construction report in 2015, according to a ruling by the Taiwan High Court.

The ruling, issued by the Hualien branch of the court in February, determined that the crane truck driver, surnamed Lee (李), had instructed one of his employees to photoshop two construction site images for a report in July 2015. Lee was found to have sent the falsified report to the Hualien County Government while applying for NT$556,512 (US$19,496) in project funding.

The court of first instance ruled that Lee had violated the Anti-Corruption Act and handed him a six-month prison sentence, which can be commuted to a fine of NT$180,000. Despite his explanation that he had only “borrowed” photos from another project to illustrate the progress of the one he was in charge of, the High Court rejected his appeal.

Following the country's deadliest train accident in more than seven decades Friday, Lee was taken to a local police station for questioning and was later detained on suspicion of negligent homicide (過失致死罪). Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, he was released on bail of NT$500,000 after reportedly experiencing emotional distress.
train accident
train crash
train derailment
TRA
Hualien
construction
Taiwan High Court

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
2021/04/02 23:31
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
2021/04/02 20:39
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
2021/04/02 17:16
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
2021/04/02 16:15
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
2021/04/02 14:43

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?