AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 16:26
Police use a water cannon during clashes at the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Belgian police confronted a large crowd i...
A devotee of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue of Jesus cries as she watches it pass through her neighborhood during Holy Week celebrations amid the ...
A visitor walks past a blooming Yoshino cherry tree on the edge of the Tidal Basin on a rainy Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Washington. The 2021 National...
Minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio...
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center pray for a woman in an area known as "cracolandia" (crackland) amid the COVID-19 pandemi...
Freshman Hugo Bautista eats lunch separated from classmates by plastic dividers at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day...
Revelers with their faces smeared with colored powder ride on motor bikes during Holi festivities in Hyderabad, India, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Pho...
Baylor's DiJonai Carrington shoots past UConn's Paige Bueckers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of t...
Riders of the French cycling team train as people wait for their vaccine shot at the National Velodrome that has been transformed into a mass vaccinat...
Medical workers tend to a patient affected with COVID-19 at the Amiens Picardie hospital, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Amiens, 160 kilometers (100 mile...
Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, center, carries a crucifix during a Way of the Cross ceremony as part of the Holy Easter celebration, in the Sacre Co...
Rosa DeSoto, left, embraces her 93-year-old mother, Gloria DeSoto, who suffers from dementia, inside the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, Sunday, March 28, 2...
A worshipper takes part in a Holy Week Palm Sunday procession at Saint Mary cathedral, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Many devot...
A smuggler takes migrants, mostly from Central American countries, on a small inflatable raft towards U.S. soil in Roma, Texas Tuesday, March 30, 2021...
Students play, surrounded by their classmates at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

MARCH 27 - APRIL 2, 2021

From color-drenched Holi revelers in India to college basketball players in Texas and students dancing in Kabul, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

