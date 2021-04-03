AP Week in Pictures: Global

Minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio... Minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The youths are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many have more than 500 inside. More than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)