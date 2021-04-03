Taiwan reports 6 imported cases from Philippines, Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Filipinas and three Indonesian men were confirmed as Taiwan's latest coronavirus cases on Saturday (April 3), bringing the country's total infections to 1,045, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

All six of the new cases had come to Taiwan for work, and all tested positive for the coronavirus after completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine. None of them have shown any symptoms since their arrival.

The three Filipinas, who are in their 20s and 30s, presented proof of a negative COVID test issued within three days of their flight to Taiwan in mid-March. After their quarantine period had ended, they underwent a COVID test at their own expense Thursday (April 1) and were confirmed to have the disease Saturday (April 3).

Since the three women had been undergoing quarantine at a designated facility, no contacts have been listed.

Meanwhile, the three Indonesian men, who are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, arrived in Taiwan on March 13 to start work in the fisheries sector.

After testing negative at the end of their quarantine period, the men underwent a COVID test at their own expense on Thursday. They were confirmed with the disease Saturday.

Among the 49 contacts listed for the men, two have been asked to isolate at home, while the other 47 will need to self-monitor their health, according to the CECC.

Of Taiwan's tally of 1,045 cases, 929 were imported, 77 were local, 36 originated from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected onboard a flight, one was classified as unresolved, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 992 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 43 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.