Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters

Construction project to cost NT$3.32 billion, scheduled for completion by 2026

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/03 15:37
Taiwanese F-16V.

Taiwanese F-16V. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of the delivery of 66 new F-16 fighter jets purchased from the U.S., the Taiwan Air Force is spending more than NT$3.3 billion (US$115.6 million) on new hangars, missile storage facilities, and other related installations at the Chihhang Air Base in Taitung.

Taiwan and the U.S. finalized the sale of 66 F-16V jets last August, with the first two expected to arrive in 2023. All 66 fighters will be delivered and ready for combat missions by 2026.

The aircraft will be flown to Taiwan by a team of American and Taiwanese pilots, Liberty Times cited a military official as saying.

According to the latest Ministry of National Defense budget report, the new construction project at Chihhang Air Base will meet the needs of future aircraft and their missions. The project includes a plan to build a double-span hangar to repair jets from the Air Force’s 7th Wing.

The project will cost approximately NT$3.32 billion (US$116.42 million) and is scheduled for completion by 2026.

The F-16V fighter is equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, which helps pilots “detect, track, and identify a greater number of targets, faster and at longer ranges,” according to Northrop Grumman. The new variant’s Link 16 network lets it coordinate with ground forces, allowing it to contend with China’s Chengdu J-20 fighters, which have a smaller radar cross-section.
Taiwan Air Force
F-16V
Chihang Air Base
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

US unwilling to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan
US unwilling to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan
2021/04/02 19:21
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
2021/04/01 13:57
Taiwan says tracks intruding Chinese aircraft with missiles, not always scrambling
Taiwan says tracks intruding Chinese aircraft with missiles, not always scrambling
2021/03/29 19:00
Taiwan welcomes appointment of Daniel Kritenbrink to State Department for Asian affairs
Taiwan welcomes appointment of Daniel Kritenbrink to State Department for Asian affairs
2021/03/27 17:56
Coast guard cooperation signifies strong Taiwan-U.S. relations: Foreign minister
Coast guard cooperation signifies strong Taiwan-U.S. relations: Foreign minister
2021/03/27 08:35

Updated : 2021-04-03 16:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?