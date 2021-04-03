Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan lowers flag to honor victims of fatal train accident

National flag lowered across Taiwan for 3 days following rail tragedy

  232
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/03 12:13
Taiwan flag flown at half-staff at Taipei Railways Station on April 3. 

Taiwan flag flown at half-staff at Taipei Railways Station on April 3.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet has ordered all government agencies and public schools to lower the national flag to half-staff for the next three days in honor of the 50 lives lost Friday (April 2) in a train accident.

The crash, which was the deadliest rail accident in Taiwan since 1948, occurred at 9:28 a.m. on Friday morning when a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) express train hit a crane truck that had slid down a hillside next to a construction site at the Daqingshui tunnel in Hualien County. At least 50 passengers were killed, and 162 people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

In a statement released late on Friday, the Ministry of the Interior announced that the Cabinet had ordered the national flag to be lowered across the country for three days, starting Saturday, as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragedy.

According to the Half-mast Implementation Regulations, the Taiwanese government can decide to lower the flag following the deaths of individuals who have made significant contributions to the country or "heavy casualties resulting from a natural or man-made disaster." The flag must be raised all the way before being flown at half staff in accordance with the regulations.
national flag
Taiwan flag
train accident
train crash
train derailment
TRA
Daqingshui tunnel

RELATED ARTICLES

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
2021/04/02 23:31
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
2021/04/02 20:39
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
2021/04/02 17:16
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
2021/04/02 16:15
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
2021/04/02 14:43

Updated : 2021-04-03 14:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?