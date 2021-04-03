Alexa
Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97

By PHILLIP B. WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/03 10:32
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) while taking a shot during the second half of an NB...
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in I...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) tries to block a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the second half of an NBA basketbal...
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in ...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) tries to block a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basket...
Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) tries to gain control of a rebound while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during the secon...
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) dunks next to Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in In...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and the short-handed Charlotte Hornets overcame another injury and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97 on Friday night.

The Hornets got double-digit scoring from seven players. Charlotte was without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half to a right foot sprain.

Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second quarter, and a 3-pointer in the final seconds gave the Hornets a 60-49 lead at halftime.

Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.

Hayward got the Hornets off to a fast start with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in the first quarter. The Hornets, who managed just 11 first-quarter points in a Thursday loss at Brooklyn, took a 28-24 lead.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.

Not having point guard Malcolm Brogdon due to a sore hip translated to sloppy ballhandling as the Pacers committed 20 turnovers, twice as many as the Hornets.

The Pacers fell to 8-14 at home, which includes losing eight of nine at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Are already without the backcourt of point guard LaMelo Ball (broken wrist) and shooting guard Malik Monk (sprained ankle). .... Played third game of six-game trip.

Pacers: Dropped to 10-19 since a loss to Charlotte on Jan. 27. ... All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis missed the final quarter with a left ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Boston on Sunday night.

Pacers: Visit San Antonio on Saturday night.

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-03 13:12 GMT+08:00

