Bauer has no-hitter through 6 innings in Dodgers debut

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 10:54
DENVER (AP) — Trevor Bauer is pitching a no-hitter through six innings in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut against the Colorado Rockies.

The only Rockies player to reach base Friday night against Bauer has been C.J. Cron, who walked in the second inning and reached on Justin Turner’s error in the fifth.

Bauer has nine strikeouts, keeping the Rockies off balance by mixing in a cutter, slider and four-seam fastball. He's thrown 76 pitches and 54 for strikes.

The closest the Rockies have come to a hit was when second baseman Gavin Lux made a diving stop and threw out Trevor Story to end the first inning.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $102 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles in February after going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA last season with Cincinnati.

There’s only been one no-hitter at Coors Field — by former Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo on Sept. 17, 1996. The last no-hitter by the Dodgers was on May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler and three relievers combined for one at San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-03 11:44 GMT+08:00

