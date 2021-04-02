All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113 13-4-2 11-5-2 7-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88 14-1-2 9-9-2 6-4-0 Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95 16-3-1 8-8-1 7-2-1 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81 9-5-2 9-5-3 5-4-1 Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129 8-7-3 9-7-1 4-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96 8-6-3 9-9-1 6-3-1 New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108 4-11-3 9-5-3 5-3-2 Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126 3-11-4 4-12-2 1-7-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87 14-3-0 11-6-2 6-4-0 Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101 12-4-3 12-5-1 6-4-0 Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89 11-1-3 13-7-0 6-2-2 Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113 10-8-0 9-10-1 8-2-0 Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119 10-7-2 7-9-3 3-7-0 Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121 7-6-6 7-10-2 4-4-2 Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92 7-6-7 5-6-3 3-3-4 Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122 9-8-3 3-13-2 4-5-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Colorado 35 23 8 4 50 127 80 15-4-2 8-4-2 8-0-2 Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 112 82 14-3-2 10-6-0 6-3-1 Minnesota 35 22 11 2 46 102 88 13-3-0 9-8-2 6-3-1 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 4-8-4 12-5-2 2-5-3 Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112 10-8-3 6-7-2 4-5-1 Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96 6-4-4 8-10-2 4-6-0 San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120 7-6-2 8-10-2 4-5-1 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123 5-11-3 6-9-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92 12-6-2 11-4-1 5-4-1 Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102 10-6-1 12-7-1 5-5-0 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 12-8-0 10-6-1 6-3-1 Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88 7-5-2 9-3-7 5-2-3 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 9-7-1 7-11-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139 8-7-4 4-14-0 3-4-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Montreal 4, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 8, Washington 4

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Friday's Games

Washington 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.