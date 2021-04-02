All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|37
|24
|9
|4
|52
|127
|113
|13-4-2
|11-5-2
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|23
|10
|4
|50
|114
|88
|14-1-2
|9-9-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|37
|24
|11
|2
|50
|121
|95
|16-3-1
|8-8-1
|7-2-1
|Boston
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|89
|81
|9-5-2
|9-5-3
|5-4-1
|Philadelphia
|35
|17
|14
|4
|38
|107
|129
|8-7-3
|9-7-1
|4-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|17
|15
|4
|38
|115
|96
|8-6-3
|9-9-1
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|35
|13
|16
|6
|32
|84
|108
|4-11-3
|9-5-3
|5-3-2
|Buffalo
|36
|7
|23
|6
|20
|79
|126
|3-11-4
|4-12-2
|1-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Tampa Bay
|36
|25
|9
|2
|52
|127
|87
|14-3-0
|11-6-2
|6-4-0
|Florida
|37
|24
|9
|4
|52
|122
|101
|12-4-3
|12-5-1
|6-4-0
|Carolina
|35
|24
|8
|3
|51
|117
|89
|11-1-3
|13-7-0
|6-2-2
|Nashville
|38
|19
|18
|1
|39
|96
|113
|10-8-0
|9-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|38
|17
|16
|5
|39
|109
|119
|10-7-2
|7-9-3
|3-7-0
|Columbus
|38
|14
|16
|8
|36
|96
|121
|7-6-6
|7-10-2
|4-4-2
|Dallas
|34
|12
|12
|10
|34
|95
|92
|7-6-7
|5-6-3
|3-3-4
|Detroit
|38
|12
|21
|5
|29
|82
|122
|9-8-3
|3-13-2
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Colorado
|35
|23
|8
|4
|50
|127
|80
|15-4-2
|8-4-2
|8-0-2
|Vegas
|35
|24
|9
|2
|50
|112
|82
|14-3-2
|10-6-0
|6-3-1
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|102
|88
|13-3-0
|9-8-2
|6-3-1
|St. Louis
|35
|16
|13
|6
|38
|100
|113
|4-8-4
|12-5-2
|2-5-3
|Arizona
|36
|16
|15
|5
|37
|95
|112
|10-8-3
|6-7-2
|4-5-1
|Los Angeles
|34
|14
|14
|6
|34
|96
|96
|6-4-4
|8-10-2
|4-6-0
|San Jose
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|99
|120
|7-6-2
|8-10-2
|4-5-1
|Anaheim
|37
|11
|20
|6
|28
|83
|123
|5-11-3
|6-9-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|36
|23
|10
|3
|49
|119
|92
|12-6-2
|11-4-1
|5-4-1
|Winnipeg
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|120
|102
|10-6-1
|12-7-1
|5-5-0
|Edmonton
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|107
|12-8-0
|10-6-1
|6-3-1
|Montreal
|33
|16
|8
|9
|41
|108
|88
|7-5-2
|9-3-7
|5-2-3
|Calgary
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|96
|112
|9-7-1
|7-11-2
|4-6-0
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|37
|12
|21
|4
|28
|95
|139
|8-7-4
|4-14-0
|3-4-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Montreal 4, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Minnesota 3, Vegas 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 8, Washington 4
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Washington 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.