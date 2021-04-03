Alexa
Michigan's Livers has surgery on injured foot

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 09:46
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers had surgery on his right foot Friday.

The school said the operation was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine Center in Carmel, Indiana. Recovery time is expected to be a minimum of six months.

Michigan announced during the Big Ten Tournament that Livers had a stress injury in his foot, and he did not play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines made it to the Elite Eight before losing to UCLA.

Livers averaged 13.1 points a game this season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

