Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident

Prosecutors seeking arrest warrant for driver of crane truck that caused derailment

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/03 10:32
Train derailment in Hualien resulted in at least 50 deaths and 162 injuries. 

Train derailment in Hualien resulted in at least 50 deaths and 162 injuries.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwanese authorities have detained a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused the deaths of at least 50 people in the country's deadliest train accident in decades.

At 9:28 a.m. on Friday morning (April 2), the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) No. 408 Taroko train running from Shulin, New Taipei, to Taitung, unexpectedly derailed as it was hit by a crane truck that had slid down a hillside near a construction site at the Daqingshui Tunnel in Hualien County. Preliminary investigation found that the construction vehicle had been parked on a slope without its brakes, leading it to roll down and block the path of the moving train.

Local police have taken in the driver of the crane truck, surnamed Lee (李), for questioning and an arrest warrant has been sought by the prosecutors, according to the Hualien Prosecutors Office head Yu Hsiu-duan (俞秀端). She pointed out that a team of investigators has also been sent to the scene to preserve relevant evidence.

As of Saturday morning, the death toll from the train derailment has been set at 50, including the engineer, assistant engineer, 47 Taiwanese passengers, and a French national. A total of 162 moderate and minor injuries were also reported.
train crash
train derailment
No. 408 Taroko train
Tomb Sweeping Festival
TRA
Daqingshui Tunnel
train accident

Updated : 2021-04-03 11:42 GMT+08:00

