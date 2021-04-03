Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alabama Shakes drummer says he's innocent of abuse charge

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 08:43
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for "Killer Diller Blues...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2016, file photo, Heath Fogg, from left, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson, and Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes pose in the press ...

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for "Killer Diller Blues...

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2016, file photo, Heath Fogg, from left, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson, and Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes pose in the press ...

HUNTSVILLE ,Ala. (AP) — The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes says he is innocent of child abuse charges filed against him, his lawyer said Friday.

Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested last week after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child.

“Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that’s what they are, allegations,” his attorney Nick Lough told The Associated Press.

The indictment listed no particulars about the charge beyond the criminal statute definition of child abuse to “willfully torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat” a child under the age of 18 years.

His attorneys have filed a court motion seeking more information about the accusation. Lough said they have reason to believe the charge may involve what he described as a “spanking” incident.

Court records show that in 2019 a criminal complaint was filed against Johnson accusing him of hitting his son with a belt causing bruises on his buttocks and thighs. The case was later dismissed.

The latest indictment was returned in October. However, Lough said the arrest this month came days after Johnson had his parental visitation rights restored in court.

An arraignment date is set for April 7.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.

The Athens, Alabama-based band has been on hiatus since 2018, when lead singer Brittany Howard decided to focus on her solo project.

Updated : 2021-04-03 10:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan east coast for 7 days
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan