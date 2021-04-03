Alexa
Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 07:09
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Soler, Kansas City, 1.000; Brantley, Houston, .750; T.Hernández, Toronto, .750; Frazier, New York, .667; Gallo, Texas, .667; Moncada, Chicago, .667; Sánchez, New York, .667; Dahl, Texas, .600; Isbel, Kansas City, .600; Kepler, Minnesota, .600; Merrifield, Kansas City, .600; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .600; Trevino, Texas, .600.

RUNS_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 3; Altuve, Houston, 2; Benintendi, Kansas City, 2; Brantley, Houston, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Dahl, Texas, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Perez, Kansas City, 2; Santana, Kansas City, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Soler, Kansas City, 2; Ev.White, Seattle, 2.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HITS_Brantley, Houston, 3; Dahl, Texas, 3; T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Isbel, Kansas City, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 3; Trevino, Texas, 3; 15 tied at 2.

DOUBLES_19 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Kepler, Minnesota, 1.

HOME RUNS_Pérez, Cleveland, 1; Soler, Kansas City, 1; Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Stassi, Los Angeles, 1; Sánchez, New York, 1; Brantley, Houston, 1; Bregman, Houston, 1; Cabrera, Detroit, 1; Eaton, Chicago, 1; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 1; Merrifield, Kansas City, 1.

STOLEN BASES_Tauchman, New York, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Gallo, Texas, 1; Grossman, Detroit, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Robert, Chicago, 1.

PITCHING_Greinke, Houston, 1-0; Boyd, Detroit, 1-0; Ca.Hernández, Kansas City, 1-0; Mayers, Los Angeles, 1-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; Thompson, Tampa Bay, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Cole, New York, 8; Giolito, Chicago, 8; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6; Ca.Hernández, Kansas City, 5; Maeda, Minnesota, 5; Ryu, Toronto, 5; Barlow, Kansas City, 4; Greinke, Houston, 4.

