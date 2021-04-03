Alexa
Woman gets 5 years for butt injection death in Missouri

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 05:25
A Dallas woman was sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub dancer's death by performing an illegal cosmetic butt injection on her in Missouri.

Nitica Deonte Lee, 49, was sentenced Thursday for involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of Daysha Phillips, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors said Lee traveled from her Dallas home to a hotel in Edmundson, a suburb near St. Louis’ main airport, where she injected the liquid silicone. Phillips, who was 22, died four days later after the silicone entered her bloodstream and became trapped in her lungs.

Three others accompanied Phillips. One one backed out, and two others who received injections didn’t appear to suffer any ill effects, police said at the time.

Lee, who previously served time in prison for robbery, burglary and theft, was charged a few months after Phillips died. But she was a fugitive for five years before being arrested by Dallas police in July. Prosecutors said she spent some of that time in Mexico.

Cosmetic surgeons use fat from elsewhere in the body for enhancements, but black market practitioners sometimes use silicone sourced from hardware stores. Deaths have occurred around the U.S.

