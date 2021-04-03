Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Huesca beats Levante to move closer to safety in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 05:39
Huesca beats Levante to move closer to safety in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Huesca beat Levante 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Friday.

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors' four-game winless streak and leave the team in 18th place, just a point from safety. Huesca began the match in last place.

Alavés, which faces Celta Vigo at home on Sunday, dropped to bottom in the 20-team standings. Alavés is immediately behind Eibar, which visits third-place Real Madrid on Saturday.

The first team outside the relegation zone is Elche, which hosts Real Betis on Sunday.

At the top, Atlético Madrid has a four-point lead over Barcelona. Atlético visits fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Valladolid on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-03 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan