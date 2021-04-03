Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NY CFO pleads guilty to laundering scheme involving diamonds

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 05:50
NY CFO pleads guilty to laundering scheme involving diamonds

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A New York company’s chief financial officer acknowledged stealing nearly $776,000 to invest it partly in African diamonds, according to federal prosecutors.

Michael Bartusek pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

Bartusek could face up to 20 years in federal prison for the fraud conviction, 10 years for the money laundering conviction and three years for the tax conviction. In addition, he could face up to $250,000 in fines and a money forfeiture judgment of $946,000.

Bartusek defrauded New Hartford-based PAR Technology Corporation out of about $776,000 between 2015 and 2016 in a scheme to buy and sell diamonds, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

Prosecutors said Bartusek intended to return the money after he turned a profit; however, the investment didn’t work out and he lost the money.

According to prosecutors, Bartusek then attempted to recoup the losses by soliciting investments for Integra Diamonds with false representations.

In addition, Bartusek misrepresented his income in a failed tax return in 2015 that was about $123,000 lower than his actual income. Then in 2016 he underreported his salary by about $46,000.

Updated : 2021-04-03 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan