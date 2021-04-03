Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Veteran LB Damien Wilson signs with Jaguars, provides depth

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 04:14
Veteran LB Damien Wilson signs with Jaguars, provides depth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran linebacker Damien Wilson signed with Jacksonville on Friday, giving the Jaguars an experienced option as they transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Wilson, who visited Jacksonville on Wednesday, spent the last two years with Kansas City. He started 13 games in 2020, missing three contests late in the season because of a knee injury. He returned in the postseason and started all three games, including the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.

He started all 16 regular-season games in 2019 plus three more in the postseason, including the team's Super Bowl victory against San Francisco.

A fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2015, Wilson spent his first four years in the NFL with the Cowboys.

Jacksonville expects linebackers Myles Jack and Joe Schobert to play the middle of its revamped defense but was looking to add depth alongside second-year pro Shaq Quarterman and third-year pro Quincy Williams.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-03 05:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan