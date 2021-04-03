Alexa
Outbreak takes Macario out of US matches in Europe

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/03 02:49
Catarina Macario has been ruled out of a pair of U.S. national team matches in Europe this month because of a coronavirus outbreak on her French club team.

Several players with Olympique Lyonnais tested positive this week and the team has been quarantined.

Macario, a former standout at Stanford who won back-to-back MAC Hermann trophies as the nation's best college player, was not among those who have contracted the virus, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

But because of the quarantine and the U.S. team's protocols, she would not have time to train with the team before the matches. The United States, which is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, is set to play Sweden in Stockholm on April 10 and France in Le Havre on April 13.

“We only have a few trainings during this trip, so we felt it was in Cat’s best interest for her to remain in Lyon and make sure she ramps her fitness back up with her club once her quarantine ends," Andonovski said in a statement.

Lyon had to reschedule the second leg of its UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal with Paris Saint-Germain because of the outbreak. That match had been set for last Wednesday but was moved to April 18. Lyon won the first leg 1-0.

Chelsea and Barcelona have already advanced to the semifinals. The winner between Lyon and PSG will face Barcelona, while Chelsea meets Bayern Munich.

Updated : 2021-04-03 05:40 GMT+08:00

