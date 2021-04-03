Alexa
George Washington hires McCombs as women's basketball coach

By Associated Press
2021/04/03 00:19
WASHINGTON (AP) — Caroline McCombs was hired by George Washington as its women’s basketball coach on Friday.

McCombs has been the coach for seven years at Stony Brook on New York's Long Island. She led the school to the NCAA Tournament this season after winning the America East Conference tourney.

She replaces former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti, who was fired by GW last month after a 9-14 season and just one trip to the NCAAs in five years at the school.

Updated : 2021-04-03 01:07 GMT+08:00

