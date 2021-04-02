Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32
Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41
Bridgeport 12 3 8 1 0 7 25 43
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50
Toronto 18 10 7 0 1 21 59 54
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Stockton 18 8 9 1 0 17 58 57
Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 16 13 2 0 1 27 73 40
Texas 19 10 7 2 0 22 65 63
Grand Rapids 15 8 5 2 0 18 49 42
Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Iowa 18 6 9 3 0 15 48 74
Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 47
Hershey 18 11 5 2 0 24 57 46
WB/Scranton 17 6 7 3 1 16 48 58
Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Rochester 12 6 4 1 1 14 39 41
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 15 3 7 4 1 11 40 59
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 19 16 3 0 0 32 68 40
San Diego 24 14 10 0 0 28 73 71
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60
Ontario 23 8 13 2 0 18 72 89
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56
Tucson 19 7 11 1 0 15 49 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Friday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, ppd

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Providence at Utica, ppd

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-02 23:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 51 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
