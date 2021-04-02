All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|55
|32
|Hartford
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|36
|41
|Bridgeport
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|25
|43
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|21
|15
|4
|1
|1
|32
|68
|50
|Toronto
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|59
|54
|Manitoba
|20
|8
|10
|2
|0
|18
|54
|58
|Stockton
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|58
|57
|Belleville
|15
|5
|10
|0
|0
|10
|29
|49
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|16
|13
|2
|0
|1
|27
|73
|40
|Texas
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|65
|63
|Grand Rapids
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|49
|42
|Cleveland
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|38
|Iowa
|18
|6
|9
|3
|0
|15
|48
|74
|Rockford
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|52
|70
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|55
|47
|Hershey
|18
|11
|5
|2
|0
|24
|57
|46
|WB/Scranton
|17
|6
|7
|3
|1
|16
|48
|58
|Syracuse
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|38
|Rochester
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|39
|41
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Binghamton
|15
|3
|7
|4
|1
|11
|40
|59
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|19
|16
|3
|0
|0
|32
|68
|40
|San Diego
|24
|14
|10
|0
|0
|28
|73
|71
|Bakersfield
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|70
|59
|San Jose
|18
|7
|6
|4
|1
|19
|51
|60
|Ontario
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|72
|89
|Colorado
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|50
|56
|Tucson
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|49
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, ppd
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Providence at Utica, ppd
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, ppd
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.