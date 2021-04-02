|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|22
|5
|3
|64
|21
|71
|Man United
|29
|16
|9
|4
|56
|32
|57
|Leicester
|29
|17
|5
|7
|53
|32
|56
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|9
|6
|44
|25
|51
|West Ham
|29
|14
|7
|8
|45
|35
|49
|Tottenham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|49
|30
|48
|Liverpool
|29
|13
|7
|9
|48
|36
|46
|Everton
|28
|14
|4
|10
|40
|37
|46
|Arsenal
|29
|12
|6
|11
|40
|32
|42
|Aston Villa
|28
|12
|5
|11
|39
|30
|41
|Leeds
|29
|12
|3
|14
|45
|47
|39
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|7
|12
|31
|47
|37
|Wolverhampton
|29
|9
|8
|12
|28
|38
|35
|Southampton
|29
|9
|6
|14
|36
|51
|33
|Burnley
|29
|8
|9
|12
|22
|37
|33
|Brighton
|29
|7
|11
|11
|32
|36
|32
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|7
|15
|28
|48
|28
|Fulham
|30
|5
|11
|14
|23
|38
|26
|West Brom
|29
|3
|9
|17
|20
|57
|18
|Sheffield United
|29
|4
|2
|23
|16
|50
|14
___
Chelsea vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.
Leeds vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 9:05 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 1 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 7 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leicester, 9:05 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 3:15 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|38
|25
|8
|5
|56
|27
|83
|Watford
|38
|22
|9
|7
|55
|26
|75
|Swansea
|37
|20
|9
|8
|45
|29
|69
|Brentford
|37
|19
|11
|7
|65
|39
|68
|Barnsley
|38
|19
|7
|12
|49
|42
|64
|Reading
|38
|18
|8
|12
|52
|41
|62
|Bournemouth
|37
|16
|11
|10
|55
|37
|59
|Cardiff
|38
|16
|10
|12
|55
|37
|58
|Middlesbrough
|38
|16
|8
|14
|46
|39
|56
|Millwall
|38
|12
|16
|10
|38
|36
|52
|Stoke
|38
|13
|13
|12
|42
|42
|52
|QPR
|37
|13
|11
|13
|39
|43
|50
|Luton Town
|37
|14
|8
|15
|31
|41
|50
|Bristol City
|38
|15
|4
|19
|39
|50
|49
|Blackburn
|38
|12
|10
|16
|50
|42
|46
|Preston
|38
|13
|5
|20
|39
|49
|44
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|10
|12
|16
|30
|38
|42
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|41
|52
|42
|Derby
|38
|10
|10
|18
|27
|42
|40
|Coventry
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|48
|39
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|11
|18
|28
|50
|38
|Rotherham
|34
|10
|5
|19
|38
|47
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|10
|8
|19
|28
|47
|32
|Wycombe
|38
|6
|9
|23
|25
|61
|27
___
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Reading, 12:30 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Rotherham vs. QPR, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|38
|21
|7
|10
|63
|31
|70
|Peterborough
|37
|21
|6
|10
|65
|37
|69
|Sunderland
|36
|18
|13
|5
|55
|27
|67
|Lincoln
|37
|18
|8
|11
|55
|40
|62
|Charlton
|38
|16
|11
|11
|55
|50
|59
|Portsmouth
|36
|17
|7
|12
|53
|39
|58
|Gillingham
|39
|17
|7
|15
|55
|50
|58
|Blackpool
|35
|16
|9
|10
|44
|32
|57
|Doncaster
|36
|17
|6
|13
|53
|46
|57
|Oxford United
|37
|16
|8
|13
|51
|43
|56
|Ipswich
|36
|16
|7
|13
|39
|37
|55
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|15
|9
|14
|55
|52
|54
|Accrington Stanley
|36
|15
|8
|13
|49
|51
|53
|Crewe
|36
|14
|9
|13
|44
|46
|51
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|13
|11
|13
|41
|32
|50
|Plymouth
|38
|13
|10
|15
|49
|60
|49
|Shrewsbury
|35
|11
|13
|11
|40
|41
|46
|Burton Albion
|36
|11
|8
|17
|46
|61
|41
|Swindon
|37
|11
|4
|22
|44
|65
|37
|Northampton
|38
|9
|9
|20
|32
|54
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|36
|8
|12
|16
|36
|59
|36
|Wigan
|38
|9
|8
|21
|39
|65
|35
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|9
|7
|22
|36
|60
|34
|Rochdale
|36
|7
|11
|18
|46
|67
|32
___
Oxford United 2, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Northampton 0
Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2
Bristol Rovers 0, Sunderland 1
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m. ppd
Charlton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd
Hull 1, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Doncaster 0
Peterborough 7, Accrington Stanley 0
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2
Wigan 0, Ipswich 0
Gillingham 1, Wigan 0
Doncaster 0, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 1 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 1:30 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley, 2 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 2 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cambridge United
|38
|20
|7
|11
|57
|35
|67
|Cheltenham
|37
|19
|8
|10
|48
|34
|65
|Tranmere
|37
|18
|9
|10
|51
|42
|63
|Bolton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|48
|43
|63
|Forest Green
|37
|17
|11
|9
|49
|38
|62
|Morecambe
|37
|18
|8
|11
|52
|49
|62
|Newport County
|36
|16
|9
|11
|46
|37
|57
|Exeter
|36
|15
|11
|10
|60
|42
|56
|Leyton Orient
|37
|15
|8
|14
|42
|40
|53
|Crawley Town
|38
|14
|10
|14
|48
|49
|52
|Salford
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|30
|51
|Carlisle
|36
|15
|6
|15
|49
|44
|51
|Bradford
|36
|14
|9
|13
|40
|41
|51
|Stevenage
|38
|11
|16
|11
|33
|33
|49
|Harrogate Town
|37
|14
|6
|17
|40
|42
|48
|Scunthorpe
|37
|13
|7
|17
|38
|45
|46
|Oldham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|55
|64
|45
|Port Vale
|38
|12
|8
|18
|49
|52
|44
|Mansfield Town
|38
|9
|17
|12
|45
|49
|44
|Walsall
|37
|8
|17
|12
|39
|46
|41
|Colchester
|38
|8
|15
|15
|36
|53
|39
|Barrow
|36
|10
|8
|18
|42
|46
|38
|Southend
|38
|8
|11
|19
|23
|50
|35
|Grimsby Town
|37
|7
|11
|19
|28
|55
|32
___
Forest Green 0, Bolton 1
Exeter 1, Salford 0
Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 2
Colchester 1, Bradford 2
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 3
Grimsby Town 1, Walsall 1
Harrogate Town 0, Southend 1
Leyton Orient 2, Oldham 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 0
Stevenage 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 0
Bolton vs. Colchester, 8 a.m.
Scunthorpe 0, Crawley Town 0
Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs