Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _
San Diego 1 0 1.000 _
Arizona 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-02 23:35 GMT+08:00

