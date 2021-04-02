SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|25
|19
|3
|2
|1
|41
|71
|48
|Knoxville
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|90
|62
|Pensacola
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|81
|74
|Huntsville
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|23
|68
|77
|Birmingham
|28
|6
|17
|5
|0
|17
|59
|108
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Pensacola 9, Birmingham 1
Macon 2, Huntsville 1
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled