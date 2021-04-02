All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|36
|23
|9
|4
|50
|125
|112
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|23
|10
|4
|50
|114
|88
|Pittsburgh
|37
|24
|11
|2
|50
|121
|95
|Boston
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|89
|81
|Philadelphia
|35
|17
|14
|4
|38
|107
|129
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|17
|15
|4
|38
|115
|96
|New Jersey
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|83
|106
|Buffalo
|36
|7
|23
|6
|20
|79
|126
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|36
|25
|9
|2
|52
|127
|87
|Florida
|37
|24
|9
|4
|52
|122
|101
|Carolina
|35
|24
|8
|3
|51
|117
|89
|Nashville
|38
|19
|18
|1
|39
|96
|113
|Chicago
|38
|17
|16
|5
|39
|109
|119
|Columbus
|38
|14
|16
|8
|36
|96
|121
|Dallas
|34
|12
|12
|10
|34
|95
|92
|Detroit
|38
|12
|21
|5
|29
|82
|122
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|35
|23
|8
|4
|50
|127
|80
|Vegas
|35
|24
|9
|2
|50
|112
|82
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|102
|88
|St. Louis
|35
|16
|13
|6
|38
|100
|113
|Arizona
|36
|16
|15
|5
|37
|95
|112
|Los Angeles
|34
|14
|14
|6
|34
|96
|96
|San Jose
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|99
|120
|Anaheim
|37
|11
|20
|6
|28
|83
|123
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|36
|23
|10
|3
|49
|119
|92
|Winnipeg
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|120
|102
|Edmonton
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|107
|Montreal
|33
|16
|8
|9
|41
|108
|88
|Calgary
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|96
|112
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Ottawa
|37
|12
|21
|4
|28
|95
|139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Montreal 4, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 8, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Minnesota 3, Vegas 2, SO
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.