All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 36 23 9 4 50 125 112 N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88 Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81 Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129 N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106 Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87 Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101 Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89 Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113 Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119 Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121 Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92 Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 35 23 8 4 50 127 80 Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 112 82 Minnesota 35 22 11 2 46 102 88 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112 Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96 San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92 Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Montreal 4, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 8, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2, SO

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.