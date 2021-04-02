Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 36 23 9 4 50 125 112
N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88
Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95
Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81
Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129
N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96
New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106
Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87
Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101
Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89
Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113
Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119
Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121
Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92
Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 35 23 8 4 50 127 80
Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 112 82
Minnesota 35 22 11 2 46 102 88
St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113
Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112
Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96
San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120
Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92
Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102
Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107
Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88
Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Montreal 4, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 8, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2, SO

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-02 23:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 51 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 51 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country