Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured

Coast Guard officers lower an unidentified body of a victim of the train derailment. (Facebook, CGA.east photo) Coast Guard officers lower an unidentified body of a victim of the train derailment. (Facebook, CGA.east photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among the 50 people who perished in Taiwan's deadliest train accident in 40 years on Friday, was a French national, while three other foreign citizens were injured.

At 9:28 a.m. on Friday morning, the first day of Taiwan's Tomb Sweeping Festival, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) No. 408 Taroko train running from Shulin, New Taipei, to Taitung, suddenly derailed as it entered the Daqingshui Tunnel. As of 7 p.m., the death toll from the train derailment had reached 50, including the conductor, his assistant, and 48 passengers, while 146 were injured and are receiving treatment.

Among the passengers who died were one Frenchman, while two Japanese and one Australian sustained minor injuries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The three surviving foreign passengers were undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.

The ministry said that it has contacted its representative offices in France, Japan, and Australia to inform them of the death and injuries suffered by citizens of those countries and to offer assistance. MOFA stated that it "expresses its deep sorrow for this unfortunate accident and extended sincere condolences to the victims and their families."

The international community has also expressed deep condolences to Taiwan for the tragic accident. As of 6 p.m. on Friday, envoys and representatives expressed their sincere condolences to Taiwan from the U.S., E.U., Japan, Belize, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Eswatini, Guatemala, Haiti, Vatican, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Nauru, Nicaragua, Palau, Paraguay, Tuvalu, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Somaliland, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, U.K., Vietnam, India, and the Netherlands. In response, MOFA expressed its "sincere gratitude for the concern and warm greetings" sent following the deadly train accident.

Friday's derailment is the deadliest railway accident to occur in Taiwan over the past 40 years, according to CNA.