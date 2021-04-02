ACT Brumbies edge New South Wales 24-22 in Super Rugby

SYDNEY (AP) — New South Wales flyhalf Will Harrison missed a sideline conversion after the siren sounded to allow the ACT Brumbies to escape with a 24-22 win Friday and keep the Waratahs winless in six Super Rugby Australia matches this season.

The Brumbies finished with 13 men. Rory Scott was given a yellow card with six minutes left and Tom Cusack followed after the 80-minute mark with a red, giving the Waratahs a scrum meters out from the ACT tryline.

Winger James Ramm scored to reduce the points deficit to two, but Harrison’s kick from the left touchline went wide.

The Brumbies were bracing for a Waratahs backlash after New South Wales coach Rob Penney was fired earlier in the week and replaced by his two assistant coaches.

“That’s a good win for us,” Brumbies captain Nic White said. “We got lucky but the important thing was making them score out wide and kick that kick.”

Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said it was an “emotional week" for the team.

“Unfortunate not to get that kick ... but Will is a tough bloke, he’ll bounce back really well. It was important to show Rob what he’s done for the club.”

ACT moved into first place with its fifth win in six matches. But the Queensland Reds could move back into top spot on Saturday if they beat the Rebels in Melbourne.

___

