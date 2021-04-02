Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US unwilling to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sandra Oudkirk last visited Taiwan in 2019

  328
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/02 19:21
Senior U.S. diplomat Sandra Oudkirk (left) meeting President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei in 2019 (Presidential Office photo) 

Senior U.S. diplomat Sandra Oudkirk (left) meeting President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei in 2019 (Presidential Office photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Officials from both Taiwan and the United States declined to confirm media reports Friday (April 2) that Washington would appoint Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sandra Oudkirk as its first-ever woman envoy to Taipei this summer.

The current director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Brent Christensen, took up his post in Aug. 2018, with his tour of duty ending in 2021.

Oudkirk was no stranger to Taiwan, as she served before at AIT’s offices in Taipei, CNA reported. In Oct. 2019, she attended the inaugural Pacific Islands Dialogue and the Yushan Forum in Taipei, where she voiced Washington’s support for diplomatic ties between Taiwan and independent states in the Pacific.

Her other diplomatic postings included a stint as economic counselor in Beijing, while her current official title is Senior Official for APEC and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. She speaks Mandarin Chinese and Turkish.

However, AIT said Friday that it did not have any personnel changes to announce. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it did not have any comment on the media reports either, but would be happy to work with any U.S. envoy to deepen the bilateral relationship.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
American Institute in Taiwan
AIT
Brent Christensen
Sandra Oudkirk
MOFA
Department of State

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign ministry says Taiwan-Palau relations are strong
Foreign ministry says Taiwan-Palau relations are strong
2021/04/02 11:28
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
2021/04/01 13:57
Taiwan welcomes BBC reporter fleeing China
Taiwan welcomes BBC reporter fleeing China
2021/04/01 13:32
US calls out Taiwan's defamation law in annual human rights report
US calls out Taiwan's defamation law in annual human rights report
2021/03/31 20:55
Palauan president sports ambigram cap during visit to Taiwan
Palauan president sports ambigram cap during visit to Taiwan
2021/03/31 16:50

Updated : 2021-04-02 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 54
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 54
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country