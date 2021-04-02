Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan east coast for 7 days

Rescue teams at work on the Taroko Express in Hualien Rescue teams at work on the Taroko Express in Hualien (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The train track in Hualien County where at least 48 people died in a derailment Friday (April 2) morning will take seven days to repair, according to officials.

The crash happened on the main east coast railway line at the start of a four-day holiday, the Tomb Sweeping Festival.

A construction vehicle reportedly rolled down a slope and hit the passing Taroko Express, on its way from New Taipei City to Taitung. Several of the carriages were badly deformed, with five of the eight stuck inside the Daqingshui Tunnel.

One pylon had fallen, and 400 meters of cable was damaged, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said. However, train traffic in both directions on Taiwan’s east coast will travel on a more westerly line, CNA reported.

The TRA asked passengers still planning to travel to Yilan and Hualien to check beforehand whether their train was still running. By 2 p.m. Friday, 16 trains and 6,398 travelers had been affected by the disaster.