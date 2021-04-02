AP PHOTOS: Moroccan mimics Charlie Chaplin to mask hardships

Belhussein Abdelsalam, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator applies makeup as he prepares to start a new day of work, in Rabat, Morocco, Thursday, Dec. 31, ... Belhussein Abdelsalam, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator applies makeup as he prepares to start a new day of work, in Rabat, Morocco, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. When 58-year-old Moroccan Belhussein Abdelsalam was arrested and lost his job three decades ago, he saw Charlie Chaplin on television and in that moment decided upon a new career: impersonating the British actor and silent movie maker remembered for his Little Tramp character. the television and decided in that moment upon a new career: Impersonating the American Silent Movie star. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)