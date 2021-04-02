Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI in South Africa

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening one-day international in South Africa on Friday.

Pakistan gave allrounder Danish Aziz his international debut in the game at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa is led by new limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma for the first time. Bavuma made history as the first Black African to be appointed captain of South Africa.

South Africa selected wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batsman David Miller and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, who will all leave after the first two games of the series to play in the Indian Premier League.

The teams will play three ODIs and four Twenty20 games, all of them in Centurion and Johannesburg.

No spectators are allowed at the games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrish Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports