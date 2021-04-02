Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 48

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The death toll in the train derailment near a tunnel in Hualien County has risen to 48, with rescue work continuing, reports said Friday (April 2) afternoon.

On the first day of the Tomb Sweeping Holiday, a reported 350 passengers had taken the Taroko Express train from Shulin, New Taipei City, with Taitung as its destination. As the train was about to enter the Daqingshui Tunnel in Xiulin, Hualien County, at 9:28 a.m., a construction vehicle parked on a slope above the track rolled down and hit the train, according to a preliminary investigation.

Cars No. 2 and 3 slammed into the walls of the tunnel and Cars No. 4 and 5 soon followed, causing them to be badly deformed. Cars No. 4 through 8 were all reported to be inside the tunnel.

According to a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) map, most of the fatalities were found in the two last carriages. A total of 118 people were injured, many of them transferred for treatment to several hospitals in the region or receiving first aid at nearby Chongde Railway Station.

One of the casualties was the train conductor, according to reports. Survivors said there was a power blackout, and they had to find a way out by using the light from their phones. Eye witnesses said many passengers were trapped under the train seats.

The government set up an emergency center, while traffic was encouraged to avoid the highways leading to the scene of the crash in order to allow ambulances quicker access. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) visited the site at 4 p.m., reports said.