Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 48

118 people injured, train conductor dies in crash, premier visits scene of disaster

  2213
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/02 16:15
Rescue teams at work inside the Daqingshui Tunnel (CNA, New Taipei Fire Service photo) 

Rescue teams at work inside the Daqingshui Tunnel (CNA, New Taipei Fire Service photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The death toll in the train derailment near a tunnel in Hualien County has risen to 48, with rescue work continuing, reports said Friday (April 2) afternoon.

On the first day of the Tomb Sweeping Holiday, a reported 350 passengers had taken the Taroko Express train from Shulin, New Taipei City, with Taitung as its destination. As the train was about to enter the Daqingshui Tunnel in Xiulin, Hualien County, at 9:28 a.m., a construction vehicle parked on a slope above the track rolled down and hit the train, according to a preliminary investigation.

Cars No. 2 and 3 slammed into the walls of the tunnel and Cars No. 4 and 5 soon followed, causing them to be badly deformed. Cars No. 4 through 8 were all reported to be inside the tunnel.

According to a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) map, most of the fatalities were found in the two last carriages. A total of 118 people were injured, many of them transferred for treatment to several hospitals in the region or receiving first aid at nearby Chongde Railway Station.

One of the casualties was the train conductor, according to reports. Survivors said there was a power blackout, and they had to find a way out by using the light from their phones. Eye witnesses said many passengers were trapped under the train seats.

The government set up an emergency center, while traffic was encouraged to avoid the highways leading to the scene of the crash in order to allow ambulances quicker access. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) visited the site at 4 p.m., reports said.
train crash
train derailment
Hualien County
Daqingshui Tunnel
casualties
death toll
TRA

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
2021/04/01 18:04
Taiwan Railways launches pineapple bento boxes after Chinese ban
Taiwan Railways launches pineapple bento boxes after Chinese ban
2021/03/22 15:51
Eastern Taiwan county to host over 90 sporting events in 2021
Eastern Taiwan county to host over 90 sporting events in 2021
2021/03/16 18:06
Taiwan Railways employees protest over reduced salaries
Taiwan Railways employees protest over reduced salaries
2021/03/13 10:49
Taiwan Railways pushing development of domestic spare parts industry
Taiwan Railways pushing development of domestic spare parts industry
2021/03/08 15:09

Updated : 2021-04-02 17:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter