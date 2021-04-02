Alexa
EU's pro-Taiwan group welcomes three new members

New Formosa Club members from Finland, Switzerland, and Denmark

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/02 16:08
The Formosa Club was founded in May 2019. (Twitter, The Formosa Club photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Club, a pro-Taiwan platform for EU Parliament and European national parliament members, has recently added three new members from Finland, Switzerland, and Denmark.

On Tuesday (March 30) the Formosa Club tweeted that Marco Chiesa, President of the Parliamentary Intergroup Switzerland-Taiwan, and Michael Aastrup Jensen, chairman of the Danish Parliament’s Taiwan Association, joined The Formosa Club. The tweet pointed out that 25 other Danish PMs will also come aboard.

The next day, the organization announced on Twitter that Mikko Karna, chairman of the Finnish Parliament’s Taiwan Friendship Group, joined as co-chair of the club.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday tweeted the club is now stronger with these additional members and thanked supporters who have worked hard to maintain Taiwan’s status in the international arena.

The Formosa Club was established by the EU Parliament and the German, French, and British pro-Taiwan parliamentary groups in May 2019. Currently, the club has five new co-chairs including Chiesa, Jensen, Karna, Spanish Congress of Deputies member Eloy Suarez Lamata, and Janis Vucans, a member of Latvia’s Saeima, CNA reported.

The club invites the heads of Taiwan friendship groups from national parliaments across the EU to become co-chairs. Club members discuss action to support Taiwan and share relevant information.

In addition, co-chairs can mobilize members of pro-Taiwan groups in their respective parliaments to form a supportive environment for Taiwan and establish a transnational network in Europe that helps the East Asian nation have a voice in the region. Club members include Lithuania, the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.
Taiwan-EU relations
Europe
The Formosa Club
European parliaments

Updated : 2021-04-02 17:27 GMT+08:00

