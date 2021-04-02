Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

EU nations struggle to full show vaccination solidarity

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 15:12
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen listens to a question during an online news conference at the end of a EU summit at the European Co...
A worker uses a machine to pack boxes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during an official visit by Belgium's King Philippe to the Pfizer vaccine p...
A worker uses a machine to pack boxes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during an official visit by Belgium's King Philippe to the Pfizer vaccine p...
A worker uses a machine to pack boxes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during an official visit by Belgium's King Philippe to the Pfizer vaccine p...

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen listens to a question during an online news conference at the end of a EU summit at the European Co...

A worker uses a machine to pack boxes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during an official visit by Belgium's King Philippe to the Pfizer vaccine p...

A worker uses a machine to pack boxes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during an official visit by Belgium's King Philippe to the Pfizer vaccine p...

A worker uses a machine to pack boxes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during an official visit by Belgium's King Philippe to the Pfizer vaccine p...

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is struggling to show complete coronavirus vaccination solidarity among member nations, after a week of negotiations over the distribution of extra doses exposed fissures on Friday.

Five EU nations that struggled most to get their vaccination drive going were given extra doses from an alliance of 19 other countries. Three nations weren't part of the deal, however, showing the difficulties of compromise politics when COVID-19 cases are surging again.

At an EU summit last week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz criticized the allocation of shots in the 27-nation bloc, saying that some countries were receiving more than their fair share at the cost of others. EU leaders failed to agree on a correction mechanism, leaving it to their EU ambassadors.

Late Thursday, a deal was reached on how to distribute an early batch of 10 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses with Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia receiving a proportionally large number of doses. Austria, along with the Czech Republic and Slovenia, didn't get additional shots.

“We are grateful for the remarkable efforts" and solidarity of fellow EU member states, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said. He said the extra shots “will bring us closer to our common goal — a collective immunity across the EU.”

Under the joint procurement program set up by the European Commission, doses are allocated on a pro rata basis, but some nations are taking less than their share. A large majority of EU members think the system is working well, but said some nations made a mistake to focus on AstraZeneca shots instead of diversifying their vaccine portfolios.

AstraZeneca shots are cheaper and easier to handle than vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Overall, the EU continues to lag well behind nations like the United Kingdom and United States when it comes to vaccinations.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-04-02 17:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter