Taiwan: Dozens feared dead in train crash

A train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast on Friday, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens.

The crash is the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

What we know so far

The incident occurred near the Toroko Gorge area at around 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT/UTC) on what is a public holiday in Taiwan.

Media outlets reported that around 350 passengers were on board.

Railway police said 36 passengers had died.

Around 70 people were still believed to be trapped inside carriages while 61 passengers were hospitalized.

The train was traveling from Taipei to Taitung when it came off the rails as it entered a tunnel, just north of the city of Hualien. Some carriages hit the wall of the tunnel as a result of the derailment, the fire department said.

Reports said the train smashed into a truck that fell down an embankment and landed on the tracks.

"There was a construction vehicle that didn't park properly and slid onto the rail track," Hualien county police chief Tsai Ding-hsien told reporters.

"This is our initial understanding and we are clarifying the cause of the incident," he added.

Tsai Ing-wen: 'Heartbreaking'

President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event.

"Our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue and assist the passengers and railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

Earlier, Tsai's office said in a statement: "The top priority now is to rescue the stranded people."

Taiwan's worst railway disaster in decades

Taiwan's mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the railway line from Taipei down the east coast is renowned for its tunnels and route that hugs the coastline.

Taiwan's last major rail crash was in October 2018 when an express train derailed while rounding a tight corner on the northeast coast, killing at least 18 people and injuring approximately 175.

In 1991, two trains collided in Miaoli County, western Taiwan, resulting in 30 fatalities and injuring more than 100.

