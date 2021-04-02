Taiwan confirms 3 new COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Switzerland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Indonesians and one Swiss citizen were confirmed as the island nation’s three new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Friday (April 2), bringing the total number of cases in Taiwan to 1,039, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Case No. 1,038, an Indonesian man in his 50s, arrived in Taiwan on March 18 to start work in the fisheries sector and tested positive at the end of his quarantine period. He had no contact with others during his period in Taiwan.

Another Indonesian fishery worker in his 20s was listed as case No. 1,039. Tests during his quarantine period proved negative, but after a stay at a quarantine hotel monitoring his own health, his employer took him to a hospital for a test on March 31, which came out positive. Nine contacts were isolating at home and two were self-monitoring their health, the CECC said.

Case No. 1,040 is a Swiss man in his 30s who flew from Switzerland to Singapore on March 13 and arrived in Taiwan on March 14. He was asymptomatic throughout his stay in isolation and later at a quarantine hotel, but a test required by his employer came out positive. Of his 34 contacts, 16 had been asked to isolate at home and 18 to self-monitor their health.

Of Taiwan’s total tally of 1,039 coronavirus cases, 923 were imported, 77 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Friday’s three new patients was labeled as case No. 1,040.

As of Friday, a total of 42 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 987 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.