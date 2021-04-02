Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash

Investigators are saying the vehicle rolled down a slope and hit the train's last carriage

  2033
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/02 14:43
A door of the construction vehicle which reportedly hit the Taroko Express train 

A door of the construction vehicle which reportedly hit the Taroko Express train  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A construction vehicle parked on a slope without its brakes on was believed to have caused the train derailment in Hualien County, which led to 36 people having no vital signs, reports said Friday (April 2).

An estimated 72 people were still trapped in the wreckage inside a tunnel, while 68 passengers had been ferried to nearby hospitals by noon on Friday.

According to a preliminary investigation, workers at a nearby tunnel project parked the vehicle at the top of a slope without fastening the handbrake. As the train passed by at 9:28 a.m., the vehicle rolled down the slope and hit the eighth and last carriage, CNA reported.

Prosecutors reportedly questioned the person in charge of the tunnel project to find out why the vehicle had not been parked properly.

As Friday was the first day of the Tomb Sweeping Festival, at least 350 people had taken the Taroko train, which was on its way from Shulin, New Taipei City, to Taitung. The derailment happened at the entrance to the Daqingshui Tunnel.

Cars No. 2 and 3 slammed into the walls of the tunnel and Cars No. 4 and 5 followed, causing them to be badly deformed. Cars No. 3 through 8 are all reported to be inside the tunnel.

According to a TRA map, most of the reported cases for those without vital signs were found in the two last carriages, 20 in Car No. 7 and 10 in Car No. 8.

Some of the injured and passengers who walked out on their own from the front part of the train were transferred onto another train bound for Chongde Station, Hualien County, where an emergency medical post was set up.
train crash
train derailment
Hualien County
tunnel
Taroko Express

RELATED ARTICLES

Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
2021/03/26 16:25
Eastern Taiwan county to host over 90 sporting events in 2021
Eastern Taiwan county to host over 90 sporting events in 2021
2021/03/16 18:06
Thailand's CP Group wins latest round in battle for Taiwan poultry farms
Thailand's CP Group wins latest round in battle for Taiwan poultry farms
2021/03/03 19:41
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
2021/03/03 15:27
Taiwan’s Rice Straw Art Festival returns for Lunar New Year
Taiwan’s Rice Straw Art Festival returns for Lunar New Year
2021/02/01 17:07

Updated : 2021-04-02 15:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter