AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 12:59
Nuns watch from the doorway of a church as the statue of the Lord of Good Success leads the Holy Week procession in Riobamba, Ecuador, Tuesday, March ...
Actress Kelly Regina da Silva, who before the pandemic hit had made it out of her working-class slum, poses for a photo in the building where she now ...
A devotee of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue of Jesus cries as she watches it pass through her neighborhood in a popemobile during Holy Week celebr...
The wreckage of a car bomb that exploded outside City Hall litters the street in Corinto, Colombia, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Bautista Di...
Fernando Contretas, whose arms is tattooed with an image of Jesus Christ wearing a crown of thorns, stands in line outside La Merced Catholic church, ...
A person lies on the ground before dawn, waiting for his group to be ready to leave on foot from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Th...
A parrot stands on the head of its caretaker, Genesis, after they crossed the river to leave Venezuela and arrived to take shelter in Arauquita, Colom...
A nun stands behind police creating a perimeter for a Holy Week procession by devotees of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue of Jesus before it passes...
Commuters wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic crowd a public Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Ph...
Mexico's National Autonomous University, UNAM, Ecology Institute student Fernando Gual retrieves a Mexican long-tongued bat from a net set up at the u...
A health worker prepares a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in front of a panel of origami lotus flowers, placed in honor of victims of the pa...

March 25, 2021 – April 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

