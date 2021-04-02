AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A health worker prepares a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in front of a panel of origami lotus flowers, placed in honor of victims of the pa... A health worker prepares a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in front of a panel of origami lotus flowers, placed in honor of victims of the pandemic, at a health center in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, March 29, 2021. According to the organizers, the flower panel is also a gesture of thanks to health professionals and of hope to those who are being vaccinated. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Mexico's National Autonomous University, UNAM, Ecology Institute student Fernando Gual retrieves a Mexican long-tongued bat from a net set up at the u... Mexico's National Autonomous University, UNAM, Ecology Institute student Fernando Gual retrieves a Mexican long-tongued bat from a net set up at the university's botanical gardens during a quick capture and release for a study in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, animals have been venturing into places they aren't usually seen, including the protected Mexican long-tongued bat in the Mexican capital. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Commuters wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic crowd a public Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Ph... Commuters wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic crowd a public Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A nun stands behind police creating a perimeter for a Holy Week procession by devotees of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue of Jesus before it passes... A nun stands behind police creating a perimeter for a Holy Week procession by devotees of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue of Jesus before it passes through in a popemobile amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The annual procession wasn't allowed for the second year in a row to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A parrot stands on the head of its caretaker, Genesis, after they crossed the river to leave Venezuela and arrived to take shelter in Arauquita, Colom... A parrot stands on the head of its caretaker, Genesis, after they crossed the river to leave Venezuela and arrived to take shelter in Arauquita, Colombia, Friday, March 26, 2021. Venezuelans are crossing into Colombia this week following clashes between Venezuela's military and a Colombian armed group. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A person lies on the ground before dawn, waiting for his group to be ready to leave on foot from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Th... A person lies on the ground before dawn, waiting for his group to be ready to leave on foot from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The group of migrants aims to reach the U.S. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)

Fernando Contretas, whose arms is tattooed with an image of Jesus Christ wearing a crown of thorns, stands in line outside La Merced Catholic church, ... Fernando Contretas, whose arms is tattooed with an image of Jesus Christ wearing a crown of thorns, stands in line outside La Merced Catholic church, waiting to place flowers in front of a statue of Jesus Christ, during Holy Week in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The traditional Jesus of Nazareth procession known as "La Resena" was cancelled for a second consecutive year as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

The wreckage of a car bomb that exploded outside City Hall litters the street in Corinto, Colombia, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Bautista Di... The wreckage of a car bomb that exploded outside City Hall litters the street in Corinto, Colombia, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Bautista Diaz)

A devotee of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue of Jesus cries as she watches it pass through her neighborhood in a popemobile during Holy Week celebr... A devotee of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue of Jesus cries as she watches it pass through her neighborhood in a popemobile during Holy Week celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The annual procession wasn't allowed for the second year in a row to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Actress Kelly Regina da Silva, who before the pandemic hit had made it out of her working-class slum, poses for a photo in the building where she now ... Actress Kelly Regina da Silva, who before the pandemic hit had made it out of her working-class slum, poses for a photo in the building where she now lives in a small room in one of the city center's squats, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Even among the world's richest nations, a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey this month found COVID-19 threatened to reverse the important gains women made over the last decade with "lasting, or even permanent" damage. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Nuns watch from the doorway of a church as the statue of the Lord of Good Success leads the Holy Week procession in Riobamba, Ecuador, Tuesday, March ... Nuns watch from the doorway of a church as the statue of the Lord of Good Success leads the Holy Week procession in Riobamba, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sacred image did not have the crowds that usually accompany it in the procession. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

March 25, 2021 – April 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

