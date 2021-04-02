Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Volunteers from aid agencies who arrived to rebuild shelters for Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire at Balukhali camp at... Volunteers from aid agencies who arrived to rebuild shelters for Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire at Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. At least 15 people, including children were killed and thousands of Rohingya refugees became homeless in Monday's fire. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

COX'S BAZAR,Bangladesh (AP) — A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least three people dead, police and witnesses said.

Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep.

Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.

It was not clear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.