Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan

TRA No. 408 Taroko train from New Taipei to Taitung derails in tunnel in eastern Taiwan

  5222
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/02 13:12
Scene of train derailment. (Facebook, 阿美族的歌 photo)

Scene of train derailment. (Facebook, 阿美族的歌 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a train derailment in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County on Friday morning (April 2), 34 people including the driver were reported as having no vital signs, while 72 passengers were still trapped inside.

At 9:28 a.m. on Friday morning, the first day of Taiwan's Tomb Sweeping Festival, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) No. 408 Taroko train running from Shulin, New Taipei, to Taitung, suddenly derailed as it entered the Daqingshui Tunnel. The engine was pulling eight carriages that were carrying more than 350 passengers.

According to a report released by railway police at noon, first responders arriving at the scene found that at least 36 passengers had suffered out of hospital cardiac arrests (OCHA). Some 72 passengers were believed to still be trapped inside, while 61 had been sent to the hospital.

The TRA stated that a construction vehicle that was improperly parked on a highway construction project is believed to have rolled down a slope and collided with the train, causing the derailment. Workers present at the project were being questioned by investigators, CNA reported.

According to a TRA map, most of the fatalities were in the two last carriages, 20 in Car No. 7 and 10 in Car No. 8.

The tunnel is located near the 115-kilometer mark of Provincial Highway 9, which runs parallel to the southbound track of the TRA North Link Line. The second and third carriages of No. 408 Taroko train are believed to have suffered a derailment as the train entered the Daqingshui Tunnel.

Cars No. 2 and 3 slammed into the walls of the tunnel and Cars No. 4 and 5 soon followed, causing them to be badly deformed. Cars No. 3 through 8 are all reported to be inside the tunnel.

Hours after the crash, passengers were still leaving the scene, some climbing on top of the train to find their way out of the tunnel. After the incident, there was a loss of power, leading to passengers using their phone lights to appraise the situation, help others, and find a way out.

Video showing the scene of the accident:
train crash
train derailment
No. 408 Taroko train
Tomb Sweeping Festival
OCHA
TRA
Taiwan Railways Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
2021/04/01 18:04
Taiwan Railways launches pineapple bento boxes after Chinese ban
Taiwan Railways launches pineapple bento boxes after Chinese ban
2021/03/22 15:51
Taiwan Railways employees protest over reduced salaries
Taiwan Railways employees protest over reduced salaries
2021/03/13 10:49
Taiwan Railways pushing development of domestic spare parts industry
Taiwan Railways pushing development of domestic spare parts industry
2021/03/08 15:09
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
2021/03/06 14:07

Updated : 2021-04-02 14:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan
36 lose vital signs after train derails in eastern Taiwan