AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/02 11:12
An anti-coup protester throws a smoke bomb against police crackdown at Thaketa township in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myan...
Anti-coup protesters run to avoid military forces during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday March 31, 2021. The Southeast Asian nation has ...
Cars pass by as fire razes through Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia, early Monday, March 29, 2021. Hundreds of people we...
People wait to get their vital signs checked before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Th...
Relatives and family members cry near the coffin of elected official Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian control...
Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also he...
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a street under a canopy of cherry blossoms Sunday, March 28, 20...
A model presents a creation inspired by traditional Chinese clothing from fashion brand Chuyan during China Fashion Week in Beijing, Saturday, March 2...
India's Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association S...

MARCH 26-APRIL 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

