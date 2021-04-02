AP Week in Pictures: Asia

India's Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association S... India's Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A model presents a creation inspired by traditional Chinese clothing from fashion brand Chuyan during China Fashion Week in Beijing, Saturday, March 2... A model presents a creation inspired by traditional Chinese clothing from fashion brand Chuyan during China Fashion Week in Beijing, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a street under a canopy of cherry blossoms Sunday, March 28, 20... People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a street under a canopy of cherry blossoms Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also he... Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Relatives and family members cry near the coffin of elected official Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian control... Relatives and family members cry near the coffin of elected official Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March. 29, 2021. Gunmen killed the elected official of India's ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan).

People wait to get their vital signs checked before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Th... People wait to get their vital signs checked before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. India is accelerating its vaccination drive by opening it up for everyone above 45 years just as cases spike sharply after several months. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Cars pass by as fire razes through Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia, early Monday, March 29, 2021. Hundreds of people we... Cars pass by as fire razes through Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia, early Monday, March 29, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from a nearby village after the massive fire broke out at the refinery. (AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters run to avoid military forces during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday March 31, 2021. The Southeast Asian nation has ... Anti-coup protesters run to avoid military forces during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday March 31, 2021. The Southeast Asian nation has been wracked by violence since the military ousted a civilian-led government on Feb. 1 and began to forcibly put down protests. (AP Photo)

An anti-coup protester throws a smoke bomb against police crackdown at Thaketa township in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myan... An anti-coup protester throws a smoke bomb against police crackdown at Thaketa township in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myanmar's junta used the occasion of the country's Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations. (AP Photo)

MARCH 26-APRIL 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

