Alexa
  1. Home

Myanmar: UN condemns use of violence against protesters

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/02 01:40
Anti-coup protesters fleeing from the authorities in Myanmar

Anti-coup protesters fleeing from the authorities in Myanmar

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the death of hundreds of civilians and the use of violence against protesters in Myanmar following a military coup.

"Members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation and strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors and the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children," read the statement, initiated by the UK.

The final statement was milder than the original draft, which included a "readiness to consider further steps," a reference to the possibility of international sanctions against Myanmar. However, after two days of tough negotiations, China blocked the use of strong language.

Anti-coup protests and brutal crackdown

Myanmar's military junta has been facing daily protests since ousting the democratically elected government and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military responded with a brutal clampdown that has left hundreds of civilians dead.

While Western nations have strongly condemned the military action, China responded to the coup with caution and cited the importance of stability.

During the closed session of the Security Council on Wednesday, the UN special envoy for the country warned that Myanmar might face a civil war "at an unprecedented scale."

"If we wait only for when they are ready to talk, the ground situation will only worsen. A bloodbath is imminent," Christine Schraner Burgener told the international body.

see/sri (AP, AFP)

Updated : 2021-04-02 12:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane