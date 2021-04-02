Myanmar: UN condemns use of violence against protesters

Anti-coup protesters fleeing from the authorities in Myanmar Anti-coup protesters fleeing from the authorities in Myanmar

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the death of hundreds of civilians and the use of violence against protesters in Myanmar following a military coup.

"Members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation and strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors and the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children," read the statement, initiated by the UK.

The final statement was milder than the original draft, which included a "readiness to consider further steps," a reference to the possibility of international sanctions against Myanmar. However, after two days of tough negotiations, China blocked the use of strong language.

Anti-coup protests and brutal crackdown

Myanmar's military junta has been facing daily protests since ousting the democratically elected government and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military responded with a brutal clampdown that has left hundreds of civilians dead.

While Western nations have strongly condemned the military action, China responded to the coup with caution and cited the importance of stability.

During the closed session of the Security Council on Wednesday, the UN special envoy for the country warned that Myanmar might face a civil war "at an unprecedented scale."

"If we wait only for when they are ready to talk, the ground situation will only worsen. A bloodbath is imminent," Christine Schraner Burgener told the international body.

