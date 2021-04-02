Alexa
Wennberg scores in OT, Panthers beat Red Wings 3-2

By PAUL GEREFFI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/02 10:30
Florida Panthers center Alex Wennberg (21) celebrates an overtime goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammate center Frank Vatrano (77) during an...
Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) looks to clear the puck as Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith (48) closes in during the third p...
Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61), defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) and other teammates celebrate the overtime goal of center Alex Wennbe...
Florida Panthers center Alex Wennberg (21) shoots past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Apr...
Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) has a few words for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) as Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (1...
Florida Panthers center Alex Wennberg (21) shoots past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Apr...
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) reaches for the puck as defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) looks on and Florida Panthers center Noel Acciar...
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss makes a save as Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) closes in during the second period of an NHL hock...

SUNRISE. Fla.- (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored 1:25 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers. in their fourth straight win. Chris Driedger made 25 saves. Carter Verhaeghe had two assists.

Anthony Mantha and Adam Erne scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight on the road. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots and Patrik Nemeth had two assists.

