Foreign ministry says Taiwan-Palau relations are strong

Palauan president attended series of banquets and held talks to improve bilateral ties

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/02 11:28
Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. 

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated Thursday (April 1) the Palauan delegation's visit, led by President Surangel Whipps Jr., was fruitful and had forged a solid friendship between the two nations.

On Thursday evening, MOFA issued a press release stating that Whipps met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and attended separate banquets organized by Tsai, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) during a visit that lasted from March 28 to April 1. Additionally, he attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to promote Palauan tourism with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Whipps came to Taiwan hoping to strengthen cooperation between Taiwan and Palau in the fields of tourism, medical care, aviation, and business investment, MOFA said. In addition, Whipps met with a number of Taiwanese businesspeople to discuss the possibility of deepening bilateral cooperation with representatives of Shin Kong Hospital, Hotel Royal Nikko, Hon Hai Group, Mackay Hospital, Evergreen Airlines, and Starlux Airlines, CNA reported.

The foreign ministry also said that in order to meet Palau's domestic waterway transportation, maritime law enforcement and aquaculture development needs, the visiting delegation, accompanied by Wu, went to southern Taiwan to meet with shipbuilding and aquaculture industries.

MOFA said that before leaving Taiwan, the president and his wife went to Taoyuan International Airport to learn about the details of the travel bubble and reviewed the COVID-19 test procedures for future Palauan arrivals. Whipps emphasized that he has deep confidence in Taiwan's quarantine measures and in the successful promotion of the travel link.

MOFA pointed out the timely provision of vaccines by the U.S. government to Palau will help boost the Pacific Island nation’s confidence in opening its borders and accelerating implementation of the travel bubble with Taiwan. Whipps invited U.S. Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland on this trip, the ministry mentioned.

According to MOFA, Wu, Hennessey-Niland, and the director of the American Institute in Taiwan Brent Christensen jointly issued a speech to the media, emphasizing that Taiwan, Palau, and the U.S have shared values and the triangular relationship is growing. They said the three nations will continue to cooperate in the future to jointly promote freedom, openness, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The foreign ministry emphasized that Whipp’s visit to Taiwan is the first since he took office in January. This demonstrates his affirmation of Taiwan's impressive epidemic prevention efforts and the importance he attaches to diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Palau.
Taiwan
Palau
Taiwan-Palau relations
MOFA
President Tsai Ing-wen
Joseph Wu

Updated : 2021-04-02 12:50 GMT+08:00

