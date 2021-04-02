Taiwan representative to US meets with former Secretary of State Pompeo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) met with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on March 31 in Washington.

Pompeo tweeted a photo of him and Hsiao on Thursday (April 1) saying, “As secretary of state, I worked to support Taiwan — a fellow democracy — in the face of unrelenting pressure.” He added, “The U.S. shares with Taiwan the core values of freedom, democracy, and a free market economy.”

Hsiao also took to Twitter saying it was an honor to meet with Pompeo. “Taiwan is grateful for his friendship and support. We look forward to continuing discussions on the longstanding friendship and partnership between Taiwan and the United States.”

Under the previous Trump administration, relations between Taiwan and the U.S. warmed significantly on several fronts. High level visits by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in August 2020 and U.S Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach in September last year were notable milestones.

In January, Pompeo revoked decades-old U.S. rules guiding exchanges with Taiwan. “For several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts,” said Pompeo, adding the rules were “an attempt to appease the communist regime in Beijing.”

