Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan representative to US meets with former Secretary of State Pompeo

Pompeo responsible for lifting restrictions regulating interactions between American and Taiwanese diplomats

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/04/02 10:41
Hsiao Bi-khim and Mike Pompeo (Twitter, Pompeo photo)

Hsiao Bi-khim and Mike Pompeo (Twitter, Pompeo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) met with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on March 31 in Washington.

Pompeo tweeted a photo of him and Hsiao on Thursday (April 1) saying, “As secretary of state, I worked to support Taiwan — a fellow democracy — in the face of unrelenting pressure.” He added, “The U.S. shares with Taiwan the core values of freedom, democracy, and a free market economy.”

Hsiao also took to Twitter saying it was an honor to meet with Pompeo. “Taiwan is grateful for his friendship and support. We look forward to continuing discussions on the longstanding friendship and partnership between Taiwan and the United States.”

Under the previous Trump administration, relations between Taiwan and the U.S. warmed significantly on several fronts. High level visits by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in August 2020 and U.S Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach in September last year were notable milestones.

In January, Pompeo revoked decades-old U.S. rules guiding exchanges with Taiwan. “For several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts,” said Pompeo, adding the rules were “an attempt to appease the communist regime in Beijing.”
Mike Pompeo
Hsiao Bi-khim
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Taiwan-US relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden to ease way for US diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials
Biden to ease way for US diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials
2021/03/31 11:31
Senators back Taiwan's bid to host 1st US customs preclearance in Indo-Pacific
Senators back Taiwan's bid to host 1st US customs preclearance in Indo-Pacific
2021/03/29 16:48
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
2021/03/29 12:53
Taiwan donates US$250,000 to fight Ebola virus
Taiwan donates US$250,000 to fight Ebola virus
2021/03/27 16:51
US senators reintroduce bill backing Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
US senators reintroduce bill backing Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
2021/03/18 11:41

Updated : 2021-04-02 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years